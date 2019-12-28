|
|
QUATIERI, Brian Q. Age 50, of Middleton, died Sunday, December 22 following a long illness. Born in Everett, he was the son of John and Patricia A (Donovan) Quatieri. He was raised and educated in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School, class of 1987. Besides his loving parents, Brian is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Wendy Quatieri of Peabody, Kevin and Joanna Quatieri of Saugus, and Patrick and Kelly Quatieri of Salem, NH, his nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Alexandra, Michael, Anthony, Crystal, Joseph, Derek, Brendan, Ryan, and Summer, and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private family Funeral was held on Saturday with Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. To view an online obituary and sign the guest book, visit www.ccbfuneral.com in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
View the online memorial for Brian Q. QUATIERI
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019