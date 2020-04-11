|
IGOE, Brian R. Of Lexington, MA, April 7, 2020. Brian Igoe is survived by his beloved wife Janice Levine Igoe, his son Brennan Igoe, married to Elizabeth Igoe, his daughter Sarah Igoe, his brother John G. Igoe, married to Debbie Igoe, his sister Maureen Igoe, and his brother Denis Igoe, married to Kathy Igoe. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Sophie, Isabel, and Graham, the children of Brennan and Elizabeth Igoe, and by nieces and nephews, including Hannah, Bennett, Sydney, and Iris, children of Fred and Janine Levine; Jackie Kim daughter of Maureen Igoe; and Mitchel Vitale and Olivia Igoe, son and daughter of John Igoe.
Brian was born in Boston, MA. He graduated from Bishop Guertin High School in 1973, a national merit scholar and valedictorian, Yale University in 1977, and Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in 1981. He was Chief Investment Officer for The Rainin Foundation. He served on the Investment Committee of the Lexington Education Foundation and the Board of American Friends for the Preservation of Czech Culture.
Brian was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and grandfather. He was deeply loved by his family and friends. We will all miss his love, friendship, smile, confidence, intelligence, leadership, loyalty, support, generosity, storytelling, sense of humor, and his amazingly grumpy yet entertaining love for everyone. Brian loved the outdoors including the beaches and cold surf on the coast of Maine, kayaking, paddle boarding, and hiking and skiing in mountains around the world. His nickname is The King. Long live The King.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Brian Igoe Fund, email [email protected] for information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020