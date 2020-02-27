Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main St.
MEDFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main St.
MEDFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
BRIAN T. CALLAHAN


1932 - 2020
BRIAN T. CALLAHAN Obituary
CALLAHAN, Brian T. Age 88, of Andover, February 25. Born January 18, 1932 in Quincy, MA, the son of the late Daniel and Helen (Rock) Callahan. Brian is survived by his wife of 65 years, A. Loretta (Giammusso) Callahan of Andover, MA, and five children: Brian, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Westford, MA, Laura and Don Burnham of Brookline, MA, Michael and Kathleen Callahan of Marblehead, MA, Kathryn and George Thompson of Westborough, MA and Jennifer and John Davis of Westford, MA. He is also survived by his brother Edward Callahan and his wife Carol of East Hampton, MA, and his brother-in-law Michael Giammusso and his wife Martha of Andover, MA. Brian was predeceased by his brother Kevin and his wife Grace of Epping, NH, his brother Francis, and his sister Alice Lynch and her husband Martin "Chip" of Roslindale, MA. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Stephanie DuPreez and her husband Jacques of Orange, MA, Brian Callahan, III of Westford, MA, Neal Callahan of Westford, MA, Jessica Karis and her husband Matt of Andover, MA, Carolyn Burnham of Somerville, MA, Meaghan DeSoto and her husband Jonathan of Marblehead, MA, Michael Callahan, Jr. and his wife Johanna of Danvers, MA, Taylor Callahan of Boston, MA, Garrett Callahan and his fianc?e Meredith Dean of Swampscott, MA, George Brian Thompson and Lindsey Fries of Manchester, CT, Joseph Thompson of Westborough, MA, Paige Thompson of Westborough, MA and Paul Davis of Westford, MA. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jonathan "Jack" and Eleanor DeSoto of Marblehead, MA, Ilsa Callahan of Danvers and Alice DuPreez of Orange, MA. He was predeceased by his great-granddaughter Sarah DeSoto of Marblehead, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Brian was a graduate of Boston College (1953) and Boston College Law School (1960). He was a law professor for 34 years at Suffolk Law School and a Navy veteran. Brian's love of the law was surpassed only by his love for his family, especially his wife Laurie. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, March 2, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Brian's name to Mission Grammar School Fund, 94 St. Alphonsus St., Mission Hill, MA 02120,

www.missiongrammar.org Please see www.dellorusso.net for full obituary and to leave a message of condolence. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
