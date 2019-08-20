Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street
FALMOUTH, MA
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street
FALMOUTH, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
324 Quaker Meeting House Road
East Sandwich, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN ELSDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN T. ELSDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN T. ELSDEN Obituary
ELSDEN, Brian T. Age 71, of Bourne, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis Jayne (O'Keeffe) Elsden of 44 years. Born in Ludlow, MA, the son of the late Thomas and Agnes (Demurs) Elsden. Also survived by his sister, Marianne Bator and husband Stanley Bator, and his nephew Michael Bator. Visiting Hours will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, Aug. 22nd and from 9-10am on Friday, Aug. 23rd in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, August 23rd in the Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meeting House Road, East Sandwich, MA 02537. Burial will follow in the VA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. For online guestbook, obituary & directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Download Now