ELSDEN, Brian T. Age 71, of Bourne, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis Jayne (O'Keeffe) Elsden of 44 years. Born in Ludlow, MA, the son of the late Thomas and Agnes (Demurs) Elsden. Also survived by his sister, Marianne Bator and husband Stanley Bator, and his nephew Michael Bator. Visiting Hours will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, Aug. 22nd and from 9-10am on Friday, Aug. 23rd in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, August 23rd in the Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meeting House Road, East Sandwich, MA 02537. Burial will follow in the VA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. For online guestbook, obituary & directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019