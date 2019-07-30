Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for BRIAN FEENEY
BRIAN T. FEENEY Sr.

BRIAN T. FEENEY Sr. Obituary
FEENEY, Brian T. Sr. In Quincy, formerly of South Boston, July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia "Patty" (Ward) Feeney. Devoted father of Brian Jr., Catherine and Christina Feeney all of Quincy. Loving son of Ruth (Manning) Feeney of South Boston and the late John Feeney. Brother of John "Jacky" Feeney and his wife Donna of Rochester, NH and Mark Feeney and his wife Donna of South Boston. Brother-in-law of James McEvoy III of South Boston. Uncle of Jill, Jacky, Jack and James. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Friday, August 2nd from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday, August 3rd at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brian may be made to the , 209 W Central Street, Natick, MA 01760.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
