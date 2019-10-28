|
DOHERTY, Brian W. Financial Secretary of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, Local 120 – in Woburn, October 27th at fifty seven years of age. Beloved husband of Michelle (Winn) Doherty. Devoted father of Meghan M. Doherty of Woburn, Elizabeth W. Doherty Chase, her husband Hank of NH, Brianne R. Doherty, her partner Maxxwell Corriveau of Woburn. Dear brother of Robert "Bobby" Doherty, his wife Mary Ellen, of Woburn, Tricia Doherty of Billerica, David Doherty, his wife Patricia of Methuen and Matthew Doherty of Woburn. Wonderful "pup" of Emmitt and Delaney Cherished brother in law of Deborah Robinson of Woburn, the late "Jackie" Mahoney, her surviving husband Jack of Wakefield, the late Robert "Robby" Winn, Marcia Libbey, her husband Bob, Brian Winn, Jeanne Fitzpatrick, and Allison Ray, her husband Jody all of Woburn. Brian is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers. Late financial secretary of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, Local 120. A Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10 a.m. Interment is private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours at the Funeral Home, Friday evening 4 – 8 p.m. At the families request remembrances may be made in Honor of Brian to the , 3 Speen Street, Natick, MA 01701. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019