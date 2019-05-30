Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
DALY, Bridget D. (Duggan) Of Arlington, formerly of Galway, Ireland, May 29th, 2019, at the age of 108. Beloved wife of the late William J. Daly. Devoted mother of Michael T. Daly and Kathleen McNair, both of Arlington, Mary Ann Volk, and her husband William of North Conway, NH, and the late William, David and Gerard Daly. Loving grandmother of Timothy Daly, Kerry Flanagan, Michael Bowes, Glen Daly, Katherine Kingdon, Katelyn Bennett, Brandon Daly, Kevin McNair and the late William Daly Jr., Julia Daly and Shawn Daly. Further survived by many loving great-grandchildren. Sister of Kevin Duggan of South Weymouth, Henry Duggan of Ireland, and many other deceased brothers and sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Wednesday, June 5th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Tuesday 4 – 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
