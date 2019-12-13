|
CONCAGH, Bridget M. (Burgoyne) Of Milton, MA, formerly of Damascus, MD, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Devoted wife of 49 years to Michael Concagh. Loving mother of Dara Concagh and her husband, Tom Corra, of West Roxbury. Doting Nana to Michael, Kathleen, Tommy and Adelina. Sister of Nuala Pringle of Dublin, Ireland. Born in Limerick, Ireland, Bridget was the third of six children to Thomas and Kathleen Burgoyne. A responsible child, she was chosen to go to America to help support the family after the death of her father and Nana. So the month before she turned 17, she began her life in New York City, where she would live and work for many years as a nanny and in a dress shop. Through friends, she met her husband. Together they enjoyed raising their daughter, going to the beach, eating at good restaurants, and spending time with their grandchildren - moving to Boston to be near them. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bridget's memory may be made to St. Anne Parish, 90 West Milton Street, Boston, MA 02136 bluehillscollaborative.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019