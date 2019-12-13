Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIDGET CONCAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIDGET M. (BURGOYNE) CONCAGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIDGET M. (BURGOYNE) CONCAGH Obituary
CONCAGH, Bridget M. (Burgoyne) Of Milton, MA, formerly of Damascus, MD, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Devoted wife of 49 years to Michael Concagh. Loving mother of Dara Concagh and her husband, Tom Corra, of West Roxbury. Doting Nana to Michael, Kathleen, Tommy and Adelina. Sister of Nuala Pringle of Dublin, Ireland. Born in Limerick, Ireland, Bridget was the third of six children to Thomas and Kathleen Burgoyne. A responsible child, she was chosen to go to America to help support the family after the death of her father and Nana. So the month before she turned 17, she began her life in New York City, where she would live and work for many years as a nanny and in a dress shop. Through friends, she met her husband. Together they enjoyed raising their daughter, going to the beach, eating at good restaurants, and spending time with their grandchildren - moving to Boston to be near them. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bridget's memory may be made to St. Anne Parish, 90 West Milton Street, Boston, MA 02136 bluehillscollaborative.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIDGET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -