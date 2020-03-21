|
DWYER, Bridget M. Of East Brigewater, died on March 15, 2020 at the age of 82. Born and raised in England, she was the daughter of Ann (Hally) and John McDonagh.
In her early 20s, Bridget left England to pursue an employment opportunity in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. In 1963, she moved to Boston, and it was there she met the love of her life, James A. Dwyer. They married in April of 1964, and raised their family in Dorchester and Randolph, MA.
Bridget was a stay at home Mom for many years and was involved in all her children's activities. Bridget didn't just raise a daughter and three sons - she felt lucky to have raised a daughter and "a town full of boys". In the early 80s, Bridget entered back into the workforce. She worked for over 25 years as a shipping and receiving specialist at Serono Labs in Randolph. In 2010, she was happy to get her United States citizenship.
Bridget loved to travel and had been on over 49 cruises but St. Lucia was her favorite destination. She had been a seasonal resident of Clearwater, FL for 15 years, where she and James owned a home. Bridget enjoyed dancing, shows, and reading. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and playing Mahjong. She also fancied a spot of tea or two. Bridget's love for her family was undeniable, and cherished all the times she spent with her grandsons.
Bridget was the loving wife of James A. Dwyer, mother of Donagh M. Tuffo of Hull, Brian J. Dwyer of East Bridgewater, John P. Dwyer and his wife Kimberly of Florida, and Paul J. Dwyer and his wife Deborah of Bridgewater. Grandma to Joseph, Zachary, Kyle, Patrick, Mitchell, and Jacob. She was the sister of John McDonagh of England, and the late Patrick and Constance McDonagh. Bridget is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19, all services for Bridget will be held privately. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020