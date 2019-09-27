Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
BRIDGET M. "BRIDIE" (CARROLL) MCDONAGH

McDONAGH, Bridget M. "Bridie" (Carroll) Of Roslindale and Norwood, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. McDonagh. Loving mother of Sheila McDonagh of Oakland, CA, Carol Citrone and her husband Frank of Norwood, Margaret DeNoyer and her husband Richard of Walpole. Devoted grandmother of Alex and Nicholas Citrone, Amanda St. Clair, Jonathan and Olivia DeNoyer. Great-grandmother of Benjamin St. Clair. Sister of the late Patrick and Margaret Carroll. Sister-in-law of Bridie Ryan of West Roxbury. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Member of the Ladies Sodality of Sacred Heart, Roslindale and St. Catherine, Norwood. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, October 1st, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Frank Citrone Research Fund, 76 Winter St., Norwood, MA 02062, or Deutsches Altenheim Foundation, 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
