|
|
RYAN, Bridget M. Of Stoneham, formerly of Wakefield & Brookline, May 18. Beloved daughter of the late Bernard and MaryKate (O'Rourke) Ryan. Loving sister of Kathleen Flaherty & husband Paul of Reading and the late Patrick Ryan & wife Mary of Ireland. Cherished aunt of Erin Flaherty & husband Hugh Beglin, Jr. and Michelle Flaherty & husband Andrew Fleet. Great-aunt of Thomas, Emily, and Finn. A private interment took place at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020