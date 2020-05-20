Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIDGET RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIDGET M. RYAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIDGET M. RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Bridget M. Of Stoneham, formerly of Wakefield & Brookline, May 18. Beloved daughter of the late Bernard and MaryKate (O'Rourke) Ryan. Loving sister of Kathleen Flaherty & husband Paul of Reading and the late Patrick Ryan & wife Mary of Ireland. Cherished aunt of Erin Flaherty & husband Hugh Beglin, Jr. and Michelle Flaherty & husband Andrew Fleet. Great-aunt of Thomas, Emily, and Finn. A private interment took place at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIDGET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -