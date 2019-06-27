Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Ave.
EAST MILTON SQUARE, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
432 Adams Street
Milton, MA
View Map
BRIDGET (MELLETT) O'DONNELL

O'DONNELL, Bridget (Mellett) Age 93, of Quincy, passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. O'Donnell. Loving mother of Ann M. Scalia and her husband Natale of Milton and Patricia J. O'Donnell of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Mark Scalia and his wife Jennifer of Needham, Christina Scalia of Milton and Michael Scalia and his fiancée Rachel of South Boston. Great-grandmother of Mason and Andrew Scalia. Sister of Nora Lydon of Plymouth, Colm Mellett, Margaret Mannion, Thomas Mellett all of Co. Galway, Ireland and the late Kathleen Mellett, Mary Grealish, Michael Mellett, John Mellett, Patrick Mellett and Ann Glennon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1st at 10:30 AM in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton. Relative and friends kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours in Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday 2-6 PM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bridget's name may be made to; Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849468, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For information and online condolence; www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
