GAINE, Brigid P. "Pat" (Egan) Age 87, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Born March 7, 1933 in Tullamore CO, Offaly in Ireland to the late Timothy and Molly Egan. Beloved wife of the late James J. Gaine. Mother of the late John Gaine and his wife JoAnn Gaine of Braintree. Survived by sons Timothy Gaine of Holbrook, James Gaine of Halifax and Michael and wife Judy Gaine of Weymouth. Loving sibling to the late Maura Murray, Cathleen Ridge, Roger Egan, and Timothy Egan. Loving mother-in-law to Jackie Gaine of Hanson and Lisa Gaine of Weymouth. Cherished Nana to Derek Gaine, Bryan Gaine, Trisha Gaine, Tayla Mahoney, Ashley Gaine, James Gaine and Bryttany Gaine. Great-Nana to Mckalah, Dylan, Rylee, Keegan, Cora, Evelyn, Olivia and Bobby. Brigid was a dedicated mother first and foremost, and she treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Brigid especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality, infectious laugh and always lit up a room. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomasfuneralhome.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Brigid P. "Pat" (Egan) GAINE