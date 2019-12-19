|
|
HORVATH, Bronco J. Age 89, of South Yarmouth, died December 17, 2019. Husband of Flora (Andresen) Horvath and the late Dalia (Tonelli) Horvath. Son of the late John and Mary Horvath. Loving father of Mark J. Horvath and his wife Shelley of Texas, and Barbara H. Roach and her husband Joseph of South Boston. Stepfather of Christian McCue of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Leonard McCue of Dennis. Also survived by four grandchildren, Kaitlin and Alexandra Horvath and Aidan and Cameron Roach; one great-granddaughter; and two stepgrandchildren, Alec and Ryan McCue. Visiting Hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28 in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH followed by a Graveside Service in Chandler Gray Cemetery, 161 Old Mill Way, West Yarmouth. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Boston Bruins Foundation, 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019