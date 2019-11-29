Boston Globe Obituaries
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
BRONISLAW BAKUNOWICZ

BRONISLAW BAKUNOWICZ Obituary
BAKUNOWICZ, Bronislaw "Ronny" Of East Boston, passed away on November 27th, 2019. Loving son of Livercina (Dos Santos) Bakunowicz and the late Anton of East Boston. Dear brother of Paul Bakunowicz and wife Maria of Florida, Stan Bakunowicz of Revere and Sonia Santilli and husband Pat of East Boston. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with Ronny's family, Services are private. In honoring Ronny, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a . For more information, please visit

www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
