|
|
BAKUNOWICZ, Bronislaw "Ronny" Of East Boston, passed away on November 27th, 2019. Loving son of Livercina (Dos Santos) Bakunowicz and the late Anton of East Boston. Dear brother of Paul Bakunowicz and wife Maria of Florida, Stan Bakunowicz of Revere and Sonia Santilli and husband Pat of East Boston. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with Ronny's family, Services are private. In honoring Ronny, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a . For more information, please visit
www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019