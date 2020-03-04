|
|
WHITE, Dr. Brooks Spaulding Age 97, died peacefully at his home in Quincy, MA on February 27. The son of Alpheus Britton White and Charlotte Morrison Spaulding White, Dr. White was born on April 12, 1922 in Nashua, NH. He attended public schools in Keene, NH and graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover.
Near the beginning of World War II, Dr. White was drafted into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he worked on the atomic bomb as a draftsman for a group of chemical engineers.
After the war, he attended Harvard College and graduated from the B.U. School of Medicine. He worked in the field of psychiatry, both in private practice and public service. After retirement, he obtained a Master's degree in Library and Information Science at Simmons College.
Dr. White was married to Emily M. White. Both she and their son, Brooks White, Jr., preceded him in death. Dr. White enjoyed family gatherings, travel, classical and Dixieland music, and contract bridge. He will be missed by his loving family and many, many friends. A Memorial Service is planned for later in the spring. Memorial gifts may be sent to United First Parish Church, 1306 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02169, or to ufpc.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020