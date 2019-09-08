|
CAMPBELL, Bruce A. Age 72, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born December 4, 1946 in Winthrop, MA, the son of Benjamin Campbell and Mary (Famolare) Campbell. He was a graduate of Boston Technical School and was a Marine Combat Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was longtime iron worker in Massachusetts and Texas, helping to construct many iconic skyscrapers. He was a member of the Iron Workers, Local 7, a member of the Vero Beach Elks Lodge and a former member of the Winthrop, MA, Golf Club. He retired to Vero Beach in 2014 with his wife Ruth, where he enjoyed playing golf and the camaraderie of many friends. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Kelly Capozzi, Revere, MA; son Ryan Campbell and wife Alice, Danvers, MA; grandchildren Nicole, Janelle and John Capozzi, and Benjamin and Elsie Campbell; brother Benjamin Campbell and sister-in-law Maureen Roche, North Andover, MA; sisters Maureen Corsetti and Mary Campbell; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Bruce's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Tuesday, September 10, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again Wednesday morning at 9:00AM for a Funeral Service to be held in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 10:00AM. Inurnment will follow with Military Honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to the VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960. For guest book and directions www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
