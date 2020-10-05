1/1
BRUCE ARTHUR WOLFF
1933 - 2020
WOLFF, Bruce Arthur Age 86, died peacefully September 20, 2020 at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Burlington, MA after struggling with Parkinson's Disease for many years. Bruce was born October 24, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Norma (Herrmann) Wolff. He was a great man who loved the outdoors as an environmental advocate and wildlife photographer. He spent many years involved with the Friends of Halls Pond in Brookline, MA, taking photographs, and was a former Board Member and member of the volunteer maintenance team. Many of Bruce's pictures have appeared in Friends of Halls Pond newsletters and website, as well as in the book, "Landscape of Brookline, An Enduring Legacy." He attended Washington University in St. Louis, MO, and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Interests included traveling to see family and friends in New York, Florida, and California, and he loved old cars and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. Bruce is survived by John Michael "Mike" Wolff (son), Huntington Beach, CA, John Wolff, Jr. (grandson), Scottsdale, AZ, Tegan Foley Caputi (granddaughter), Buffalo, NY, Kevin Foley (grandson), Lewiston, NY, Sean Foley (grandson), Lewiston, NY, Patrick Foley (son-in-law), Lewiston, NY, Deborah Walker (niece), Jacksonville, FL, and Jeff Walker (nephew), Neptune Beach, FL. Bruce was preceded in death by his son Bruce Arthur Wolff, Jr., daughter Katherine Elizabeth Foley, and brother John D. Wolff. At his request, no Service will be held. Donations may be sent to Friends of Halls Pond at their website, friendsofhallspond.org or by calling 617-730-2010.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
