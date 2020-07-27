Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
TAINTER, Bruce C. Of Billerica and South Yarmouth, formerly of Arlington, died suddenly, July 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of "Terri" Maureen (Canty) Tainter, to whom he was married 36 years and together for 43. Loving and proud Dad of Megan, Ryan, and Francis. He was the son of the late Edward and Diane Tainter. Brother of Glenn and his wife Sandy of Virginia Beach. Brother-in-law of Kevin Canty and his wife Mary Ellen of Billerica. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd. (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, Thursday, July 30 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4:00-7:00 PM. Retired dispatch Manager, Verizon for 23 years and landscaper for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's name to Canty Prior Scholarship, c/o K of C, 15 Winslow St., Arlington, MA 02474. Interment will be private.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
