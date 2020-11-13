WALKER, Bruce D. Jr. Of Sharon, formerly of Rayham passed away November 11, 2020. He is survived by his former wife, Patricia Walker of Sharon. Loving father of Ausar "Mickey" Paumam'Ki of Malawi, Monique Dawes, OTD of Hawaii, Morgan Cook and her husband Austin of New York, and Channelle Walker of Sharon. Loving grandfather of Jackson and Logan Cook. He is also survived by his brother Martin Walker of California. Funeral Services are private and a Memorial Service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
