Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
DOWNING, Bruce Of Stoneham. June 16. Husband of Linda L. (Lambert) Downing. Father of Heather J. Purcell and husband Jason C. of Cambridge. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 3-7pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obit/direction & guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
