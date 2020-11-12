KENNEDY, Bruce E. Parish Minister to the First Church of Dedham, MA, from 1989-1994, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22 at the age of 70, after a six year struggle with White Matter Disease of the Brain. He was born in Washington, PA. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Susquehanna University in 1972, then his Masters of Divinity from the Pittsburg Theological Seminary in 1977. He was fellowshipped and ordained a Unitarian Universalist Minister at Bell Street Chapel, Providence, RI in 1980, where he ministered until 1982. During his 23-year career Bruce also served congregations across the Canadian Maritime Provinces; Tisbury, MA and Santa Rosa, CA. Bruce went on to work as a Chaplain with Sutter Hospice until his retirement in 2014. During his time in Dedham he was most well-known for his thoughtful sermons, one of which inspired Corrine Lewis to found the Dedham Food Pantry. Throughout his entire professional career, Bruce remained dedicated to professional development and multi-denominational community activities. He was a longtime member of the Henry David Thoreau Society, actively engaged in research on Thoreau's writing. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Susan Drumm Kennedy, and his beloved son J. Byron Kennedy, both of Santa Rosa, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Rae N. Kennedy, formerly of Washington, PA; his sister Rebecca N. Kennedy; and his brother, Robert N. Kennedy. Private family services will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's name to the Dedham Food Pantry, 797 Providence Hwy., Dedham, MA 02026. Daniels Chapel of the Roses, Santa Rosa, CA.