BRUCE ELKIN
1945 - 2020-11-06
ELKIN, Bruce Mr. Elkin was born the son of William and Sara Elkin raised in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and graduated from Huntington Prep School in Boston, Massachusetts. He founded and was the co-owner with his sister Glenn of the Massachusetts bakery chain, Cookies Cook'n, that won many awards, including "Boston's Best" chocolate chip cookie in 1981 from Boston Magazine. He lived in Arizona for the last 15 years in retirement and passed away in his sleep on November 9th, 2020. Mr. Elkin is survived by his sister Glenn Elkin Bornstein, brother-in-law Dr. Paul Bornstein, nephews Dr. Eric Bornstein, Todd Bornstein, and Gabriel Boray. Mr. Elkin was buried in Woodridge, NY at the Chesed Shel Emes Cemetery on November 9th, 2020.

View the online memorial for Bruce ELKIN


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
