|
|
McCORMACK, Bruce F. Bruce Francis McCormack, age 81, of Middleboro, formerly of Abington, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of Joan M. (Burke) McCormack. Loving father of Christine (McCormack) Grover and her husband Daniel of Dorchester, and Diane (McCormack) Wilmarth and her husband Kevin of Halifax. Adoring grandfather of Ryan, Jake, and Matthew Wilmarth of Halifax. Born in Boston on July 16, 1939, son of Raymond L. McCormack and Anne V. Maguire. He was the dear brother of Sheila MacLean of Marshfield, and preceded in death by siblings, Shirley Maraget, Marilyn Cannon, Gwendolyn Fernberg, Beverly Cullity, Raymond McCormack, John McCormack, and Brendan McCormack. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bruce worked for the United States Post Office for 35 years as a Postal Carrier in Boston and then Weymouth. He was a charismatic man who sparked laughter and love from everyone he met. He enjoyed watching football on Sundays, vacationing in Aruba, playing poker with friends, and playing his daily number, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 3 grandsons. He loved nothing more than to sit down and hear what "my boys have been up to." A period of Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, PLYMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 10:00am, in St Joseph's Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Center at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2100&mfc_pref=T&2100.donation=form1 For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
View the online memorial for Bruce F. McCORMACK
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020