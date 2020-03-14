|
WHITE, Bruce F. On March 8 at 8 pm, Bruce Faulkner White, 69, passed away in the comforting presence of his wife Jody and sister Wendy. Bruce and Jody have been longtime residents of Boston's North End, where Bruce's presence will be greatly missed, as it will be in every part of the world he touched. Bruce was born on February 5, 1951 in Plymouth, New Hampshire, grew up in Woodstock, Vermont, and attended college at the University of Vermont in Burlington. He was a longtime President and CEO of Advanced Mechanical Technology, Inc. (AMTI), a bio-mechanical firm located in Watertown, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his father, Captain Alfred Charles "Charlie" White, his mother Alberta "Bert" Canham White and his oldest sister Andrea. He is survived by his loving wife Julia "Jody" (Drueding) White, his treasured friend Linda Vandegrift, sister Wendy White, (Flagstaff, Arizona), brother Erich White, (Enumclaw, Washington) brother Stuart McRobbie (Fallbrook, California), nephew Alexander Ballesteros and niece Signa Strom. His niece Cecilia and in-laws, Albert, Mary, Anne and Jim, as important to him as his own "flesh and blood," also survive him. Bruce will be remembered for many things by many people in many places. His brilliance in physics and engineering, and everything else he chose to learn, is legendary. But even more was his easygoing nature, his unassuming confidence, his magnetic and transfixing personality, his genuineness, and his kind and caring persona. He cared little for status symbols or stuff but loved to travel and make friends along the way. He never stopped learning, was an avid reader with a particular interest in history and indigenous cultures. Within a few months of establishing a simple apartment in Oaxaca, he became a most adored "gringo" in an ever-expanding community of friends, without knowing a single word of Spanish. And he loved chocolate. Bruce touched so many people in his lifetime that his spirit will spread through all of you, and to all of you he asks that you "pay it forward." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in honor of Bruce be made to Christopher's Haven "A Home for Kids When Cancer Hits Home" or the Green Mountain Club "Maintaining and Protecting Vermont's Long Trail Since 1910." A Celebration of Bruce's Life will be announced in a few months after travel and crowd restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020