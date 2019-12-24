|
GILBOARD, Bruce H. Age 64, of Boston, formerly of Andover. Entered Eternal Rest on December 23, 2019. Devoted husband of Bethany (Panzirer) Gilboard. Beloved father of Andrew & his wife Alison Gilboard and Samuel Gilboard. Dear brother of Shelley & her husband Richard Abrahams. Loving uncle to Melissa & Rebecca. Cherished son of the late John and Lita (Greenglass) Gilboard. Services at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover on Thursday, December 26 at 11:00AM. Interment in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lawrence. Condolence Calls may be made following the interment at Temple Emanuel until 4PM; also at the home of Shelley & Richard Abrahams on Friday. 12-4PM and at his late residence Saturday evening 6-8PM and Sunday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to the Gilboard Family Fund for Psychosocial Oncology and Palliative Care, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 www.danafarber.org or American Technion Society Technion Medical Fund In Memory of Bruce Gilboard 55 East 59th St., Floor 13, New York, NY 10022. For online condolences and directions, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019