BILLER, Dr. Bruce J. Dr. Bruce J. Biller, a dedicated physician, father and husband, passed away on August 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 73. Raised in Pawtucket by the late Harold and Ruth Biller, he went on to attend Boston University and then medical school at New York University. His residency in endocrinology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was followed by endocrinology fellowships at Mass General Hospital and Tufts-New England Medical Center. Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Biller was a staff physician within the Medical Department of M.I.T. for 23 years, from 1978 to 2001. He also worked for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations as a surveyor and teaching faculty member for 16 years. He left M.I.T. to become the Medical Director of Harvard Business School's health services, from 2001 until his retirement in 2019. Dr. Biller's commitment to his patients was eclipsed only by devotion to his family. Bruce is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bev; and four sons, David, Graham, Anson and Evan. He inspired them to be ambitious and hard-working, and they continue to feel his love deeply. Bruce's joy for life was radiant. Attending Red Sox games at Fenway – mitt ready for foul balls – was a special source of delight, as were vacations to Martha's Vineyard and folk music concerts at Club 47/Passim. He also took immense pleasure in small things: lively conversation, devouring lobster, savoring a cigar and driving his resilient red Miata (Odometer: 333,000 miles and counting!). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation; contributions made in Dr. Biller's memory will fund STEM education for disadvantaged youths. More info at: ripkenfoundation.org/programs/stem There was a private celebration of Bruce Biller's life outside The Wayside Inn in Sudbury, where he and Bev held their wedding reception and in the decades since have enjoyed many family gatherings – all of which were filled with love and laughter.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020