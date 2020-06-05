Home

BRUCE JOEL OLANS


1950 - 2020
BRUCE JOEL OLANS Obituary
OLANS, Bruce Joel Age 69, of Framingham, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be held privately. He was laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park. Bruce was born on June 21, 1950 to Elizabeth and John Olans. He was raised in Newton with his loving brothers Stanley Olans (Diane / Jeff Ceplikas and Steven Olans) and the late Richard Olans (Roberta Olans, Laura Beshansky, Linda Olans, and Lisa / Marc Venditti). He was the father of Dana Wallman (Greg Wallman) and Cory Olans, both of Chicago, Illinois. He was the grandfather of Cooper and Lucy Wallman.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2020
