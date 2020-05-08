|
WARMUNDE, Bruce K. Age 78 of Dedham, born and raised in Jamaica Plain. Passed on May 6, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Aubrey and Clara Warmunde, sisters Beverley Trabucco, Delores Leggett, and brothers Kenneth Warmunde and Aubrey Warmunde. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bruce was employed for many years as the Visual Manager at Filenes, Chestnut Hill, at Neil Devlin Antiques, Sudbury and at E.A. Davis in Wellesley. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be held privately. The Family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Newbridge on the Charles, Dedham for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Bruce over the past year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's name to www.macovid19relieffund.org Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020