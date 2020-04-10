|
|
LaPIERRE, Bruce Kevin Age 65, died on April 2, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston from complications of heart disease and COVID-19. He was born in Waltham on December 20, 1954, the son of the late George W. LaPierre and Eleanor Anna (Rasmusson) LaPierre. Bruce was the brother of Janice A. Welch of Raymond, New Hampshire; George W. LaPierre and his wife Toni of Mount Dora, Florida; Gary P. LaPierre and his wife Kellie of Wayland; Alan W. LaPierre and his wife Debra of Wayland and the late Diane M. Fuller and Robert J. LaPierre. He is also survived by ten nieces and eight nephews. Bruce spent his formative years in Wayland and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1972. He had been a resident of Port Charlotte, Florida for over twenty years before moving back to Wayland to be closer to family several years ago. While residing in Florida, he was the owner of Custom Outdoor Kitchens for 20 years and was active in Deep Creek Community Church in Punta Gorda. He was devoted to his faith and a devout believer in God. He adored his nieces and nephews, attending many of their sporting events, and enjoyed time spent with family. He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved to cook. He will be remembered for his cookies and chip dip that was a part of all of the family events. Bruce enjoyed life to the fullest and especially loved being with his family and celebrating all of life's events. He will always be loved and remembered by them forever. A Memorial Service celebrating Bruce's life will be held at a later date when family and friends will be able to gather together. His family kindly suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bruce's name may be sent to Tufts Medical Center, Cardiac Transplantation Program, 800 Washington St., Ste. 231, Boston, MA 02111. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and updated arrangements, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020