BAKER, Bruce M. Of Stoughton, MA, entered into rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Dear son of the late Edward and Celia (Efros) Baker. Beloved husband of Eleanor Epstein-Baker. Devoted father of Jeffery Baker and his wife Paula, Andrea Baker, Gregg Baker and his wife Laura, and stepfather of Edward Epstein and his wife Pamela and Michael Epstein and his wife Lawren. Loving brother of Sandra Finer and her late husband Jack, Noreen Izzo and her husband Gerald and the late Marsha Widisky. Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Ruth, Marissa and Nicole Baker, Sophia and Ava Epstein and Devin Shanafelt. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Bruce was born on October 17, 1939 in Roxbury. He lived his early years there and developed his entrepreneurial character by building the largest paper route of over 500 customers in his youth, selling his route to Greater Boston distributors. He went to work at Katz Pharmacy in Roxbury where his interest in pharmacy developed. His family moved to Dorchester, then to Framingham. Bruce attended Boston English, then Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He was employed at Karas Pharmacy in Framingham. He married his first wife, Gloria Jean (Weiner) Baker, and left Framingham for employment in Meriden, CT. After a short time, he moved to Winthrop, MA and was the owner of Stover Pharmacy. During this time period, he became the Pharmacists Consultant for Massachusetts Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 20 years, performing drug utilization and fraud prevention. He then opened the Pillbox Pharmacy in West Peabody and then in Burlington, MA. In a short period, Burlington was his choice for the one pharmacy to keep active. In 1995, after a divorce, Bruce married Eleanor Epstein and moved from Woburn to Stoughton. Happy years evolved beyond belief and his business prospered along with his love for Ellie, and they purchased an escape place in Boca Raton in 2008. Bruce sold his pharmacy to CVS and retired to enjoy his golf passion, travel, reading and time with his friends and blended family of children and grandchildren. Life indeed was filled with seasons and years of love. His spirit and personality will live on in those who loved him and shared his time. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, December 15th at 11:30AM with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be at his late residence on Sunday following burial until 9PM and continuing on Monday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 70 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 or online at donate.lls.org or to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019