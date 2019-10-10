Boston Globe Obituaries
BRUCE MACBAIN

BRUCE MACBAIN Obituary
MacBAIN, Bruce Local author, scholar and teacher, died on September 27, 2019 of lung cancer at home in Brookline, surrounded by his wife Carol and sons Andrew and Anthony. Macbain taught ancient history at Vanderbilt and Boston Universities after earning his B.A. in Classics from U. of Chicago and his Ph.D. from U. Penn. He served in the Peace Corps in Sabah, Malaysia, and in retirement worked at the Brookline Library. Macbain's historical novels were launched with readings at Brookline Booksmith. Roman Games and The Bull Slayer (Poisoned Pen Press) are mysteries set in ancient Rome. The trilogy, Odd Tanglehair's Saga (Blank Slate Press) is a Viking coming of age story set in 1000 AD. His forthcoming action/thriller, Shanghai Blues, follows an African-American jazz trumpeter caught up in opium gangs and Communist cadres in 1927 Shanghai. There will be a Memorial Service at a future date. Donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute welcomed. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
