|
|
MORGAN, Bruce Marshal Age 83 of Lancaster, formerly of Harvard. Feb. 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Marylin (Caloyianis) Morgan. Cherished grandfather of Moira A. Morgan of Greenville, NH. Loving father of the late Vikki Jeanne Morgan and Lance Franklin Morgan. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bruce for his Memorial Service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. A period of Visitation and fellowship will follow until 3:30 pm. Burial in Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Development Office Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital at Burbank and Leominster Campuses, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Bruce Marshal MORGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020