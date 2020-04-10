|
|
SCOTT, Bruce R. Professor, Author, Leading Specialist on Comparative Economic Performance of Nations A pioneer in the internationalization of Harvard Business School's curriculum who influenced generations of scholars and practitioners through his global research, course development, and teaching, died on Saturday, March 21 at his home in Cambridge, MA. Scott, one of Harvard Business School's longest-serving active faculty members, taught at Harvard for 55 years. He was 87 years old and was the Business School's Paul Whiton Cherington Professor of Business Administration, Emeritus. "Bruce Scott was an outstanding scholar and teacher who, throughout his long HBS career, broadened our understanding of world competition and the economic strategies of nations," said HBS Dean Nitin Nohria. "Bruce's impact on the curriculum has been felt by generations of Harvard Business School students. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and learning from him." Scott's particular area of interest was the interaction between public policy and business behavior. His decades of research and teaching on the topic formed the foundation of his enduring legacy at HBS. Capitalism: Its Origins and Evolution as a System of Governance, published in 2010, represents Scott's magnum opus. George Cabot Lodge, Scott's friend, longtime academic collaborator and co-editor of US Competitiveness in the World Economy, (1982) says, "Bruce was unique as a Harvard Business School Professor. When he found that reality got in the way of favored theory, he supported reality in no uncertain terms, causing traditional economists to brand him a heretic, a title he relished. He was a wonderful man and a great friend and mentor to me...He will be sorely missed." Born in Chicago, Illinois, Scott's early years were shaped by the Great Depression and World War II. Bruce was the second of three boys. His brother Douglas Scott said, "Bruce was the leader intellectually, with integrity, and in the standards he set in scholarship. He was my mentor and my guiding light." Professor Scott studied Economics at Swarthmore College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1954. He received his MBA in 1958 from Harvard Business School and, after earning his Harvard DBA in 1963, Scott joined the HBS faculty. Malcolm Salter, James J. Hill Professor of Business Administration, Emeritus said "Bruce was a continual presence in our MBA and Executive Education classrooms who also supervised and nurtured many doctoral students. His door was always open, and he greeted everyone—even first year doctoral students—the same hearty way: 'Hey, professor.'" While Scott considered himself a researcher first and foremost, he also made an enduring mark in the classroom. Following his retirement, Scott taught a course, Capitalism as a System of Governance, at Harvard's Extension School. His last class in 2017, taught on his 85th birthday, was standing-room only, with an eclectic, engaged and dynamic mix of undergraduates, graduates and business people. Professor Scott forcefully asserted that today's playing field is out of balance, that in recent decades it has been dramatically tilted in favor of shareholder capitalism. He believed that US capitalism has lost its way, that the focus has been on how to extract incomes from stakeholders and transfer the proceeds to shareholders and to a very small sliver of the population through stock grants. Today the top 1% of the US's labor force enjoys almost the same share of national income as in 1929, and US firms are exercising control of more and more of our political system. He focused his last classes on the solutions he believed higher education, governments and business could provide. In his last class, he offered sweeping, detailed prescriptions for institutional reforms to "re-balance the playing field" in the political, legal, regulatory, media and corporate arenas. In recent months, his spirits were buoyed by the Business Roundtable's "Manifesto" articulating the importance of Stakeholder Capitalism. Skeptical to the end, Bruce said, "At least now there's something in writing that the Congress, the Press and the Voters can use to hold their corporate feet to the fire." Bruce Scott leaves behind his two daughters, Laurie and Holly, his son, Mark, and seven grandchildren, all of whom loved and admired him. They now cherish many happy memories of times together skiing, taking long hikes in the Swiss alps and the New England woods, tending to their horses and engaging in intense dinner time discussions about how to improve society and the world around them. Drawing on his reserves of character, courage, decency and intellectual honesty, Bruce Scott made a major contribution to our society. His writings and teaching changed thinking. He believed that for firms, there should be stakeholder capitalism, not shareholder capitalism. He believed universities should teach about the common good, and that schools of government should teach "government of the people, by the people and for the people." Schools of law should teach legal responsibilities to societies as well as clients; Schools of business should teach students to earn a decent profit in a decent way. Always engrossed in his vital area of work, he was grateful to know that research will continue into studying the relationship between capitalism and democracy; that there is hope that corrective courses of action will be developed and tested by his committed band of friends and colleagues; and that those will be forwarded, deployed, and monitored by known and respected representatives across the political, academic, journalistic, and business spectrum. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020