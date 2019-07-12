WATTS, Bruce R. Bruce R. Watts, Former Boston Financial Executive Bruce Randall Watts, 76, died July 3rd in Saint Mary's Hospital Trauma Center in West Palm Beach, Florida from complications following a fall. He was a resident of Palm Beach, having lived in Newport and Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts and New York City. The son of Captain (USN) Charles R. Watts and Nancy Ware Watts, Bruce was born on April 13, 1943 in Washington, DC. Bruce's grandfather, Captain Bruce Richardson Ware, USN, sank a German U-boat in the English Channel in 1917. As a young officer, Lieutenant Ware fired one shot from his converted tanker, USS Mongolia, and sank the German boat. That shot became the first armed encounter by an American vessel after the U.S. entry to World War 1. Captain Ware was a member of the Mayflower Society and his family ancestry in Massachusetts traced back to both John Alden and Miles Standish. Bruce Watts graduated from Saint Stephen's School in Alexandria, Virginia (Class of 1961) where he played on the golf team, and the University of Virginia (BA, 1965). After post-graduate studies in 1966, Bruce was commissioned a U.S. Naval officer, serving in Vietnam and aboard destroyers in the Atlantic Fleet. He served two tours in USS Newport News deployed in Northern Europe and then in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge in 1970, he served in the Naval Reserves, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 1967, he married Susan Jane Baker in Alexandria, Virginia. Bruce's extensive career in the Boston financial community included senior positions at Eaton Vance, The Boston Company, Keystone Funds, The Yankee Group, Morgan Keegan, Tucker Anthony and Needham & Company. In New York City, Bruce founded the U.S. operations of S. G. Warburg's Private Equity Fund Group. Following that firm's merger with UBS, Bruce was active in both investment banking and institutional sales and was promoted to Executive Director. Upon leaving UBS, Bruce and his wife moved to Palm Beach, Florida where he founded Watts Global, LLC raising private equity for emerging growth companies. Bruce was an avid rare book collector and connoisseur of rock and roll music and history. Bruce enjoyed tennis and was happiest playing singles with Susan at the Seaview Tennis Courts in Palm Beach. A lifelong Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan, Bruce rarely missed watching games on television or at Fenway Park and The Garden. At all stages of his life, Bruce found time to mentor those who sought him out for guidance, including teaching English classes to his shipmates while deployed in Vietnam. He loved coaching Little League in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. His infectious laugh, keen mind and curiosity about all things new and innovative will be missed by those who knew him. Bruce was always supportive of his family and friends in all their endeavors, and they are grateful for his devotion and love. They remember him and hold him in their hearts as they cherish his memory. Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan, and by his stepdaughter, Ashley Hughes Olters and his son-in law Dr. Jan-Peter Olters of Lubeck and Frankfurt, Germany and Port-Louis, France; his son Bruce, Jr. and his daughter-in-law Tammy Wu of New York City and Key Biscayne, Florida; grandchildren Hanna Ware Olters of Berlin, Germany; and grandson Per-Anders Fulton Olters of Frankfurt, Germany and Burlington, Vermont. His brother, Charles Robert Watts, Jr. predeceased him. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Marcia Watts, his nephews Charles Robert Watts III and Richard Watts and his nieces Jennifer Watts and Mary Ann Watts Piette. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's name can be sent to Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org) or to Friends of Palm Beach (friendsofpalmbeach.com).



