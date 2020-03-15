|
|
DIXON, Bruce S. Of Billerica, formerly of Arlington, March 13. Beloved husband of Marie T. (Beauchamp) Dixon. Loving father of Holly Tierney and her husband Alex of Waltham, Chelsea Leonard of FL and Jesse Dixon of NH. Brother of Ralph Dixon of Hull, Robert Dixon of VT, Donna Dixon of FL and Linda Thomas of NH. Also survived by three grandchildren and many friends. He was the former owner and operator of Arrow Small Engine Repair in Billerica. A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. All other Services will he held privately and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the House – Lincoln give.caredimensions.org www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020