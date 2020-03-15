Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE S. DIXON


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE S. DIXON Obituary
DIXON, Bruce S. Of Billerica, formerly of Arlington, March 13. Beloved husband of Marie T. (Beauchamp) Dixon. Loving father of Holly Tierney and her husband Alex of Waltham, Chelsea Leonard of FL and Jesse Dixon of NH. Brother of Ralph Dixon of Hull, Robert Dixon of VT, Donna Dixon of FL and Linda Thomas of NH. Also survived by three grandchildren and many friends. He was the former owner and operator of Arrow Small Engine Repair in Billerica. A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. All other Services will he held privately and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the House – Lincoln give.caredimensions.org www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Bruce S. DIXON
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -