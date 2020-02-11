|
SHOICKET, Dr. Bruce Of Boston, formerly of Waban, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Philip & Esther (Minkovitz) Shoicket. For 45 years, he was the beloved husband of Rachel (Brandes) Shoicket. Devoted father of Eric Shoicket & his wife Rebecca of Westport, CT and Jessica Shoicket Sturtevant & her husband Joshua of Orange, CT. Loving grandfather "Bucie" of Molly and Benjamin Shoicket and Henry and Oliver Sturtevant. Devoted brother of Judi Shoicket Robbins. Son-in-law of Miriam Brandes and the late Merton Brandes. Brother-in-law of Stephen Robbins, Richard & Rhonda Brandes, Diane & Robert Jaye, and Paul & Julie Brandes. Dear uncle of many nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews. Bruce graduated from the Boston Latin School, Clark University, Worcester, and from the University of Pennsylvania and University of Connecticut Schools of Dental Medicine. After teaching at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Bruce became a practicing periodontist in Cambridge for more than 40 years until his retirement in September, 2018. He recently became a volunteer for The Vilna Shul and JVS Vocational Services, both in Boston. He was greatly respected and loved by his family, friends, patients, and colleagues. Bruce had a large family who loved him very much. He loved all the gatherings that enabled him to talk and catch-up with everyone as he took a genuine interest in other people, their lives and their happiness – he looked forward to these conversations. He will be forever missed. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Thursday, February 13 at 11:30am, followed by Burial in Roxbury Lodge Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance will take place in the Kehillath Israel Social Hall, 384 Harvard St., Brookline immediately following the Burial through 6:00pm when a minyan service will take place in the adjacent Mishkan Tefila Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Vilna Shul, 18 Phillips St., Boston, MA 02114 www.vilnashul.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020