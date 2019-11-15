|
AMSBARY, Bruce T. With deep sorrow, family and friends say goodbye to Bruce T. Amsbary, who lost his long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Bruce grew up in Belmont, MA and lived in Needham, MA for 39 years. A graduate of Belmont Hill School and Hobart College, he received his MBA from Babson College. Bruce served as CFO at The Rivers School for 28 years. Beloved husband for 43 years of Elizabeth (Betsy) Gibney Amsbary and proud father of Robert S. Amsbary and partner Katharine Kaspar, Sarah B. Eytinge and husband Bret J. Eytinge, and Dana T. Amsbary. Loving brother of Douglas G. Amsbary and wife Irene S. Amsbary. Cherished "Papa" of granddaughter Grace E. Eytinge. Memorial Service to be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life reception immediately following at The Rivers School, 333 Winter St., Weston, MA. All are invited. Expressions of sympathy in Bruce's name may be made to Belmont Hill School, The Tom and Rogers Olverson Financial Aid Fund at The Rivers School, and Christ Episcopal Church, Needham, MA. To share a memory of Bruce, visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019