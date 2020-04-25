Boston Globe Obituaries
BRUCE WARREN WHITMORE

BRUCE WARREN WHITMORE Obituary
WHITMORE, Bruce Warren Of Weston, MA. Bruce died at home, Monday, April 20, 2020 with Tina, his wife, by his side. Tina and Bruce were happily married for many years; they lived their life together filled with love, respect and no regrets. Bruce was born in Salem, MA, Valentine's day, 1938. He was an Air Force Veteran, graduate of Fitchburg State Teachers College. He was a respected teacher by his students and colleagues in Newton and Lincoln Public Schools. Bruce was married to Christine,Tina, Duffy. Bruce was a brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bruce will be buried in a private Service, Monday, April 27. When we are free to gather, we shall have a party for him at his home, where he was happiest. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
