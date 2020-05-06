|
|
NOE, Bruna B. (Casali) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, May 4th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Noe. Devoted mother of Ann Marie Noe Miles of Medford, and Chuck Noe of Old Orchard Beach, ME. Loving grandmother of Lyndsay Diggins, Ashley Spencer, and husband Pete, all of Billerica, and Jack Miles of Washington, DC. Cherished great-grandmother of Emmy, Elle and Brielle. Dear sister of Anna Casali Rosenfield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Bruna's name to M.S.P.C.A - Angell Memorial Animal Hospital, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2020