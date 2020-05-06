Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUNA NOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUNA B. (CASALI) NOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUNA B. (CASALI) NOE Obituary
NOE, Bruna B. (Casali) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, May 4th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Noe. Devoted mother of Ann Marie Noe Miles of Medford, and Chuck Noe of Old Orchard Beach, ME. Loving grandmother of Lyndsay Diggins, Ashley Spencer, and husband Pete, all of Billerica, and Jack Miles of Washington, DC. Cherished great-grandmother of Emmy, Elle and Brielle. Dear sister of Anna Casali Rosenfield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Bruna's name to M.S.P.C.A - Angell Memorial Animal Hospital, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -