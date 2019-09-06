Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
BRUNO A. LUZZO

BRUNO A. LUZZO Obituary
LUZZO, Bruno A. Of Medford, formerly of Boston's North End, September 5th. Devoted husband of the late Shirley A. (Camuso) Luzzo. Devoted father of Frank Luzzo and his wife Tillie of Woburn, Robert Luzzo and his late wife Virginia of Saugus, and the late Ricky Luzzo. Loving Papa of Michael, Stephen, Robert Jr., Joseph and Derek. Loving great-papa of Vienna and Dominic. Dear brother of Anthony Luzzo, Mary Butler, Vincent Luzzo, and the late Rose Toscano and Anna Rago. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Tuesday, September 10th at noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 10 to noon. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
