BRUNO D. PFISTER
PFISTER, Bruno D. Age 79, of Cambridge, passed early Saturday morning on October 3, 2020. Bruno Pfister was a retired Design Principal at the architectural firm of Kallmann McKinnell and Wood Architects in Boston. He graduated in 1967, after a 6 year program, at the ETH, (Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland), with a Masters degree and then relocated to Boston, MA. His passion for architecture led to a dual career of practicing and educating students nationally at recognized institutions of higher learning. He was an avid piano player, jazz music enthusiast, and cherished his time with family. Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Franziska Pfister, he was the loving father of Michael Pfister of Cambridge, MA, Thomas Pfister and his wife Connie Zayas of Brooklyn, NY, and his much loved dog Georgie. Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
