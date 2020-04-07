Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUNO GIORDANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUNO GIORDANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUNO GIORDANO Obituary
GIORDANO, Bruno Of Norwood, passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Son of the late Joseph and Maria (Mazzotta) Giordano. Though never married, Bruno had a large extended family consisting of many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and close friends. He was the longtime caretaker of his younger brother, Frank, who survives him. Bruno loved the casinos and the horses. He made frequent trips to Atlantic City in the early days of casino gambling, often taking many of his relatives and friends from Norwood and as far away as Italy. Bruno had friends all over the country and the world. He was constantly taking trips to visit family and friends in places such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Denver, Florida and Italy among others. No matter where he went, he always put a smile on everyone's face and he always wanted to make the kids happy. He was also an avid Boston sports fan and he especially loved the Red Sox and Patriots. Rest in Peace, Bruno. You will be sadly missed. A private burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Bruno was a US Army Korean War Veteran. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a Veteran's . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUNO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -