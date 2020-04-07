|
GIORDANO, Bruno Of Norwood, passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Son of the late Joseph and Maria (Mazzotta) Giordano. Though never married, Bruno had a large extended family consisting of many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and close friends. He was the longtime caretaker of his younger brother, Frank, who survives him. Bruno loved the casinos and the horses. He made frequent trips to Atlantic City in the early days of casino gambling, often taking many of his relatives and friends from Norwood and as far away as Italy. Bruno had friends all over the country and the world. He was constantly taking trips to visit family and friends in places such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Denver, Florida and Italy among others. No matter where he went, he always put a smile on everyone's face and he always wanted to make the kids happy. He was also an avid Boston sports fan and he especially loved the Red Sox and Patriots. Rest in Peace, Bruno. You will be sadly missed. A private burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Bruno was a US Army Korean War Veteran. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a Veteran's . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
