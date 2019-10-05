|
SCHULZ, Bruno J. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Waltham, October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (Papelitzky) Schulz. In addition to his wife of 57 years, he leaves his sons, Peter C. Schulz (Kimberly) of Chelmsford and Michael B. Schulz (Robin) of Burlington; grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Meghan Schulz, Joey and Alex Schulz; his sisters, Lucia Idler of Bremen, Germany, Hildegard Loppien of Ludwigsfelde, Germany, Inge Freier of Dabendorf, Germany and Annmarie Schulz of Berlin, Germany and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Bruno's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, October 8th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial is private. Memorials in his name may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or at For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019