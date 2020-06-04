|
SALVUCCI, Bruno M. Of Lowell, formerly of Medford, June 1st. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Todaro) Salvucci. Devoted father of Geraldine A. Eberhard, and her husband Richard L. of Lowell, and Daniel M. Salvucci, and his wife Sharon L. of Danvers. Loving grampy of Jayana J. Salvucci and Benjamin Eberhard. Also survived by many loving family members. All funeral services are private. A celebration of Bruno's life will be celebrated at a later date. Late United States Marine Corp, Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flower's contributions may be sent in Bruno's name to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020