Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUNO SALVUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUNO M. SALVUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUNO M. SALVUCCI Obituary
SALVUCCI, Bruno M. Of Lowell, formerly of Medford, June 1st. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Todaro) Salvucci. Devoted father of Geraldine A. Eberhard, and her husband Richard L. of Lowell, and Daniel M. Salvucci, and his wife Sharon L. of Danvers. Loving grampy of Jayana J. Salvucci and Benjamin Eberhard. Also survived by many loving family members. All funeral services are private. A celebration of Bruno's life will be celebrated at a later date. Late United States Marine Corp, Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flower's contributions may be sent in Bruno's name to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Home

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

(781) 396-9200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUNO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -