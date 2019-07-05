|
|
CORBETT, Bryan L. At 58 years, in Revere, most unexpectedly, July 2nd. Adored son to the late Atty. Ronald P. Corbett, Sr. & Virginia T. (Kingston) Corbett. Family & friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, July 8th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Sunday, July 7 from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Atty. Ronald P. Corbett, Sr. Scholarship Fund at Immaculate Conception School, 127 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151. Complete & biographic death notice will be published in Sunday's edition. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019