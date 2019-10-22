Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
211 N. Main St.
Randolph, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRYAN HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRYAN M. HARDING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRYAN M. HARDING Obituary
HARDING, Bryan M. Of Berkley, passed away on October 18, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with addiction at the young age of 32, despite many years in recovery. Born in Brockton, Bryan grew up in Berkley and graduated from Coyle Cassidy High School in Taunton, Class of 2005. For the past 4 years he was a proud member of the New England Carpenters Union Local 327 in Boston; however, his passion was physical fitness as he was pursuing a personal training certification. Bryan enjoyed water sports and was an avid sports fan who especially loved cheering on his New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. A devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, Bryan will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Bryan was the beloved son of Glenn and Michelle "Shelly" (Ward) Harding. Loving brother of Cody Harding of Berkley, who Bryan adored and was truly proud of. Although they had several years between them, they shared many of the same interests and had a special bond based on mutual respect and loyalty. Paternal grandson of Madeline McCarthy of Quincy and Maternal grandson of Carole Ward of Randolph. Dear godson of Monique Swirbalus of Braintree and the late James Harding. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 24th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25th, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Church, 211 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Bryan's name to Learn 2 Cope, 4 Court St., Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 or at www.learn2cope.org For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit

www.carwtrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRYAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now