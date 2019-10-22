|
HARDING, Bryan M. Of Berkley, passed away on October 18, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with addiction at the young age of 32, despite many years in recovery. Born in Brockton, Bryan grew up in Berkley and graduated from Coyle Cassidy High School in Taunton, Class of 2005. For the past 4 years he was a proud member of the New England Carpenters Union Local 327 in Boston; however, his passion was physical fitness as he was pursuing a personal training certification. Bryan enjoyed water sports and was an avid sports fan who especially loved cheering on his New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. A devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, Bryan will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Bryan was the beloved son of Glenn and Michelle "Shelly" (Ward) Harding. Loving brother of Cody Harding of Berkley, who Bryan adored and was truly proud of. Although they had several years between them, they shared many of the same interests and had a special bond based on mutual respect and loyalty. Paternal grandson of Madeline McCarthy of Quincy and Maternal grandson of Carole Ward of Randolph. Dear godson of Monique Swirbalus of Braintree and the late James Harding. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 24th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25th, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Church, 211 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Bryan's name to Learn 2 Cope, 4 Court St., Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 or at www.learn2cope.org For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019