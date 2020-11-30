1/1
BRYNA KAUFMAN
KAUFMAN, Bryna Of Sharon, entered into rest on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 71. Dear daughter of the late Israel & Rena (Kramer) Kaufman. Loving sister of Arnold Kaufman and Jay Kaufman & his wife Lesley. Cherished aunt of Melissa Eggleston, Joseph Kaufman, Nicholas Kaufman, Adam Kaufman, and Matthew Kaufman. She is also survived by nine grandnieces and grandnephews. Private graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Bryna's memory may be donated to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. www.stanetskycanton.com


