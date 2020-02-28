Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for BTLIM ASSTLIANIDS
BTLIM ASSTLIANIDS

BTLIM ASSTLIANIDS Obituary
ASSTLIANIDS, Btlim Of West Roxbury, February 28, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Costy Khoukaz. Loving mother of Maha Khoukaz of Michigan and her late husband Fouad Bikndi and Mouna Khoukaz and her husband Jacqu Bekandy of West Roxbury. Cherished grandmother "Teta" of George, Costy, George and Sandy. Great-grandmother of Javino, Jakoby, Natalia, Zyah and Dominic. Dear sister of the late John Asstlianids, Yorgie Asstlianids, Mary Samman and Albria Wartin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral, 7 Parkway, West Roxbury. Visitation in the Cathedral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Btlim's memory may be made to the Cathedral. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook and other information available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
