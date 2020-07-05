|
PEARLMAN, Buena (Alcalay) Age 93, of Newton, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan R. Pearlman. Buena was born in Belgrade, then the capital of Yugoslavia, on August 1, 1926. The lives of Buena, her brother, Albert, and their parents, Lepa and Samuel Alcalay, were interrupted by the German invasion of Yugoslavia in 1941. She and her family fled Nazi-occupied Belgrade, where Jews faced near-certain death, and were eventually interned in the Ferramonti camp by Italy's Fascist government before it fell, allowing them an opportunity to escape Europe for good. Years later, she recounted her Holocaust survival story to the Shoah Foundation. Buena was a bookkeeper for several Massachusetts-based companies including ARP Instruments and The Society of Arts and Crafts. She was a crafts-person in her own right, creating beautiful enamels on copper. A friend to many, Buena's humor and kindness will be missed by all who knew her. Buena is survived by her only daughter, Dina Ruth Pearlman of Kingston, New York and many nephews and cousins. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Shoah Foundation. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020